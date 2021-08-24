Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts

Warrant Officer (WO1) Adaliz Pagan performs an inventory check before transporting food provisions to the community of Jeremie, Haiti, Aug. 24, 2021. Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation have been assisting in the aid-relief efforts in the country since Aug. 17. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez/Released)

Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT