Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts

Staff Sergeant Harold Rivera stands watch from the gunner’s window of the UH-60 helicopter from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation at Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 24, 2021. Guardsmen from the PRANGA have been assisting in the aid-relief efforts in the country since Aug. 17. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez/Released)

Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT