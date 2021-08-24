Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts [Image 8 of 12]

    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Staff Sergeant Harold Rivera stands watch from the gunner’s window of the UH-60 helicopter from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation at Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 24, 2021. Guardsmen from the PRANGA have been assisting in the aid-relief efforts in the country since Aug. 17. (Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 09:59
    Photo ID: 6801484
    VIRIN: 210824-Z-XG945-009
    Resolution: 6495x4330
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts
    Guardsmen from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard Aviation continue assisting in aid-relief efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    JTFHaiti
    Haiti Relief Efforts
    Army
    National Guard
    JTFHaiti2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT