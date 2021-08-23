48th Fighter Wing medical personnel board a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, to deploy to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to assist in Operation Allies Refuge Aug. 23, 2021. While deployed to Ramstein, the 48th MDG Airmen will be augmenting the efforts of the 86th Medical Group personnel to ensure the health and safety of the Afghans housed on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 08:40 Photo ID: 6801386 VIRIN: 210823-F-TF632-0127 Resolution: 7628x4768 Size: 1.76 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.