    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 10 of 15]

    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Air Force Mildenhall Passenger Terminal Workers finish a luggage pallet at RAF Mildenhall, England, for 48th Medical Group Airmen to deploy to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to assist in Operation Allies Refuge Aug. 23, 2021. Operation Allies Refuge is a total force effort including U.S. personnel, local communities and host nation governments assisting in and enabling one of the largest airlift operations to date. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 08:40
    Photo ID: 6801384
    VIRIN: 210823-F-TF632-0077
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    AfghanEvacuation
    Afghanwithdrawal EUCOMAfgEvac

