EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

Royal Air Force Mildenhall Passenger Terminal Workers finish a luggage pallet at RAF Mildenhall, England, for 48th Medical Group Airmen to deploy to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to assist in Operation Allies Refuge Aug. 23, 2021. Operation Allies Refuge is a total force effort including U.S. personnel, local communities and host nation governments assisting in and enabling one of the largest airlift operations to date. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

