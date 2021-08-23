48th Medical Group members prepare to out process at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, before deploying to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to assist in Operation Allies Refuge Aug. 23, 2021. Operation Allies Refuge is a total force effort including U.S. personnel, local communities and host nation governments assisting in and enabling one of the largest airlift operations to date. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 08:39
|Photo ID:
|6801378
|VIRIN:
|210823-F-TF632-0021
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.42 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT