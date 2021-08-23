Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 8 of 15]

    EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    48th Medical Group Airmen wait to deploy to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, to assist in Operation Allies Refuge Aug. 23, 2021. While deployed to Ramstein, the 48th MDG Airmen will be augmenting the efforts of the 86th Medical Group personnel to ensure the health and safety of the Afghans housed on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 08:40
    Photo ID: 6801382
    VIRIN: 210823-F-TF632-0058
    Resolution: 7113x4268
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

