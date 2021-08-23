EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations

48th Medical Group Airmen wait to be checked off for accountability at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, before deploying to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to assist in Operation Allies Refuge Aug. 23, 2021. Mobilizing in less than 24 hours, 48th Fighter Wing personnel demonstrate the ability to provide support when needed to other wings as well as their allies and partners at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)
