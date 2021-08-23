Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    48th Medical Group Airmen load luggage into a truck at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, in preparation to deploy to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, to assist in Operation Allies Refuge Aug. 23, 2021. Mobilizing in less than 24 hours, 48th Fighter Wing personnel demonstrate the ability to provide support when needed to other wings as well as their allies and partners at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 08:39
    Photo ID: 6801374
    VIRIN: 210823-F-TF632-0009
    Resolution: 6937x4625
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EUCOM Afghan Evacuation Operations [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghan withdrawal
    EUCOM Afghan Evac
    Afghan Evacuation

