1-6 FAR Change of Command

The 41st Field Artillery Brigade commander U.S. Army Col. Daniel G. Miller, right, salutes the formation in front of him during the 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment’s change of command ceremony at the Tower Barracks parade field, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

