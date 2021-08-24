1-6 FAR Change of Command

Foreground right, the 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment outgoing commander U.S. Army Lt. Col. Angel M. Llompart-Monge passes the unit colors to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade commander U.S. Army Col. Daniel G. Miller, left, during the regiment’s change of command ceremony at the Tower Barracks parade field, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

