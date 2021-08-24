1-6 FAR Change of Command

From right to left, the 7th Army Training Command commander U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert, the 7ATC senior enlisted adviser Command Sgt. Maj. Mark A. Morgan, the 41st Field Artillery Brigade commander U.S. Army Col. Daniel G. Miller, the 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment outgoing commander U.S. Army Lt. Col. Angel M. Llompart-Monge and the 1-6 FAR senior enlisted advisor U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. David P. Cecil salute to the national anthem during the regiment’s change of command ceremony at the Tower Barracks parade field, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

