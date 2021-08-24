1-6 FAR Change of Command

From left to right, the 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment incoming commander U.S. Army Lt. Col. David P. Henderson and 1-6 FAR outgoing commander Angel M. Llompart-Monge stand for a photo during their change of command ceremony at the Tower Barracks parade field, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

