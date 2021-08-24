From left to right, the 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment incoming commander U.S. Army Lt. Col. David P. Henderson and 1-6 FAR outgoing commander Angel M. Llompart-Monge stand for a photo during their change of command ceremony at the Tower Barracks parade field, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 07:09
|Photo ID:
|6801335
|VIRIN:
|210824-A-HE359-0052
|Resolution:
|6916x4610
|Size:
|14.7 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-6 FAR Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
