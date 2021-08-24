Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-6 FAR Change of Command [Image 4 of 9]

    1-6 FAR Change of Command

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    From left to right, the 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment incoming commander U.S. Army Lt. Col. David P. Henderson and 1-6 FAR outgoing commander Angel M. Llompart-Monge stand for a photo during their change of command ceremony at the Tower Barracks parade field, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-6 FAR Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Artillery
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF
    Centaurss

