    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-6 FAR Change of Command [Image 8 of 9]

    1-6 FAR Change of Command

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The 41st Field Artillery Brigade commander U.S. Army Col. Daniel G. Miller delivers a speech during the 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment’s change of command ceremony at Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 07:10
    Photo ID: 6801339
    VIRIN: 210824-A-HE359-0133
    Resolution: 7752x5168
    Size: 12.93 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-6 FAR Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Artillery
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF
    Centaurss

