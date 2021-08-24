U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade stand and salute during the regiment’s change of command ceremony at the Tower Barracks parade field, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 07:09 Photo ID: 6801332 VIRIN: 210824-A-HE359-0096 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 21.07 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-6 FAR Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.