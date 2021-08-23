210823-N-LK647-0125 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 23, 2021) Members of a Brazilian Navy Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) team participate in a drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) as part of Operation Guinex, Aug. 23, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 06:33 Photo ID: 6801328 VIRIN: 210823-N-LK647-0125 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 3.77 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210823-N-LK647-0125 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.