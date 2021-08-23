210823-N-LK647-0189 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 23, 2021) Members of a Brazilian Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) team pose for a photo aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) following a drill during Operation Guinex, Aug. 23, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 06:33 Photo ID: 6801330 VIRIN: 210823-N-LK647-0189 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 2.75 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210823-N-LK647-0189 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.