    210823-N-LK647-0092 [Image 5 of 8]

    210823-N-LK647-0092

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210823-N-LK647-0092 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 23, 2021) Members of a Brazilian Navy Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) team cross the flight deck of the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) during a drill as part of Operation Guinex, Aug. 23, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210823-N-LK647-0092 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hershel "Woody" Williams

