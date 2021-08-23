210823-N-LK647-0010 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 23, 2021) The Brazilian Navy Frigate Independencia (F-44) sends a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) team to the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) to particpate in a drill as part of Operation Guinex, Aug. 23, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

