210823-N-LK647-0084 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 23, 2021) Members of a Brazilian Navy Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) team cross the flight deck of the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) during a drill as part of Operation Guinex, Aug. 23, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 06:33
|Photo ID:
|6801325
|VIRIN:
|210823-N-LK647-0084
|Resolution:
|4348x3106
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|3
