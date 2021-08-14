210814-N- EJ843-0989 GROTON, Conn. (Aug. 14, 2021) - David Cook performs at Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London’s ‘A Summer’s Night with Music and Fireworks,’ the first outdoor concert held at the base since 2009. Cook, who has sold more than 2 million albums, and, collectively, more than 5 million tracks worldwide, sang several songs from his recently released EP “The Looking Glass.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 09:24 Photo ID: 6799825 VIRIN: 210814-N-EJ843-0989 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 2.72 MB Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SUBASE enjoys a Summer’s Night with Music and Fireworks [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.