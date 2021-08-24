SUBASE enjoys a Summer’s Night with Music and Fireworks

Photo By Seaman Jimmy Ivy | 210814-N- EJ843-0989 GROTON, Conn. (Aug. 14, 2021) - David Cook performs at Naval...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Jimmy Ivy | 210814-N- EJ843-0989 GROTON, Conn. (Aug. 14, 2021) - David Cook performs at Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London’s ‘A Summer’s Night with Music and Fireworks,’ the first outdoor concert held at the base since 2009. Cook, who has sold more than 2 million albums, and, collectively, more than 5 million tracks worldwide, sang several songs from his recently released EP “The Looking Glass.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III/Released) see less | View Image Page

GROTON, Conn. – Rising country music star Kylie Morgan opened and former American idol winner David Cook and his band headlined, as Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) team and Navy Exchange (NEX) New London coordinated ‘A Summer’s Night with Music and Fireworks’ onboard base Saturday, Aug. 14.

Taking place on the base’s ballfields, the event was the first outdoor concert on SUBASE New London in more than a decade.

Cook noted during the show that the concert was his first in-person performance in 14 months following the COVID-19 forced suspension of many events, and his “band” was comprised of many of his good musician friends hastily put together to honor those who served and their families.

Cook, who arrived in the area early, had time to tour the Historic Ship Nautilus and Submarine Force Museum as well as the base waterfront with SUBASE New London Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Moore prior to the concert.

“David and his band mates were genuinely interested in what we do here; how our Sailors serve our nation, and how we at SUBASE serve our Sailors and their families,” said Moore. “He could not have been nicer.”

Morgan traveled light with her own acoustic guitar in a case and a single guitarist to accompany her. She highlighted her grandfather’s service in the Air Force.

Both generously met and took photos with the Naval Submarine School (SUBSCOL) Silver Dolphin Color Guard who kicked-off the show presenting the colors.

Before Moore could even finish his line of introduction, “Please join me in a big Navy Team New London welcome for Kylie Morgan,” the crowd erupted in cheers and applause.

Named “Who New to Watch” by the Country Music Association, Morgan originally from Newcastle, Oklahoma and now calling Nashville, Tennessee home, sang songs from her recent debut EP, “Love, Kylie,” including singles “I Only Date Cowboys” and “Break Things.”

Season seven American Idol winner David Cook and his band played several songs from his recently released EP “The Looking Glass.”

His single, “Strange World” was very poignant.

“[It’s] my homage to this year,” said Cook in an interview. “Staring out of windows at the world outside, feeling disconnected from it, and trying to find those moments that would normally exist outside, inside.”

SUBASE Sailors, families, and fans alike enjoyed the concert.

“It was a great change of pace from the COVID environment,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Princeton Williams. “My wife and I initially only heard about the fireworks show and wanted to bring the kids. The concert was something extra and pretty fun.”

The finale of the event lit up the night sky as attendees enjoyed a 30-minute fireworks spectacular.

For those that missed the music performances, Navy Exchange Service Command will be producing a social media concert documentary for publication later this summer. In addition to footage of the performances, the piece is anticipated to include interviews with Cook and Morgan at the event as well as footage of Cook’s base tour.

“A Summer’s Night with Music and Fireworks,” delivered on its title and more concluded the SUBASE commanding officer.

“From exercising muscle memory some 15-year’s old to executing a seamless multifaceted event in the middle of the ongoing, COVID-19 pandemic, the SUBASE MWR and NEX teams put together an amazing night for our Sailors and families,” said Moore. “I look forward to future opportunities that continue to make SUBASE such a great place to live and work.”

To stay up to date for future MWR events through their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mwrsubasenlon.