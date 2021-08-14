Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SUBASE enjoys a Summer’s Night with Music and Fireworks [Image 2 of 4]

    SUBASE enjoys a Summer’s Night with Music and Fireworks

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jimmy Ivy 

    Subase New London

    210814-N- EJ843-0563 GROTON, Conn. (Aug. 14, 2021) - Country music singer Kylie Morgan performs at Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London’s ‘A Summer’s Night with Music and Fireworks’ coordinated by the base Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) team and Navy Exchange (NEX) New London. Morgan sang songs from her recent debut EP, “Love, Kylie,” including singles “I Only Date Cowboys” and “Break Things.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 09:24
    Photo ID: 6799823
    VIRIN: 210814-N-EJ843-0563
    Resolution: 2832x4256
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SUBASE enjoys a Summer’s Night with Music and Fireworks [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SUBASE enjoys a Summer’s Night with Music and Fireworks
    SUBASE enjoys a Summer’s Night with Music and Fireworks
    SUBASE enjoys a Summer’s Night with Music and Fireworks
    SUBASE enjoys a Summer’s Night with Music and Fireworks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SUBASE enjoys a Summer&rsquo;s Night with Music and Fireworks

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fireworks
    NEX
    MWR
    Concert
    SUBASE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT