SUBASE enjoys a Summer’s Night with Music and Fireworks

210814-N- EJ843-0563 GROTON, Conn. (Aug. 14, 2021) - Country music singer Kylie Morgan performs at Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London’s ‘A Summer’s Night with Music and Fireworks’ coordinated by the base Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) team and Navy Exchange (NEX) New London. Morgan sang songs from her recent debut EP, “Love, Kylie,” including singles “I Only Date Cowboys” and “Break Things.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

