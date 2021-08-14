SUBASE enjoys a Summer’s Night with Music and Fireworks

210814-N- EJ843-0358 GROTON, Conn. (Aug. 14, 2021) – The Naval Submarine School (SUBSCOL) Silver Dolphin Color Guard presents the colors on stage before the first outdoor concert held onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London in more than a decade. Billed as ‘A Summer’s Night with Music and Fireworks,’ the concert on the base ballfields featured rising country music singer Kylie Morgan and former American Idol winner David Cook and his band, and was coordinated by the base Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) team and Navy Exchange (NEX) New London. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III/Released)
