    SUBASE enjoys a Summer’s Night with Music and Fireworks [Image 3 of 4]

    SUBASE enjoys a Summer’s Night with Music and Fireworks

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jimmy Ivy 

    Subase New London

    210814-N- EJ843-0686 GROTON, Conn. (Aug. 14, 2021) - Lead guitarist Jeffrey Scott performs as a member of David Cook’s band onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. Cook and his band were the headline act for ‘A Summer’s Night with Music and Fireworks,’ the first outdoor concert on the base in more than a decade. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jimmy Ivy III/Released)

    SUBASE enjoys a Summer&rsquo;s Night with Music and Fireworks

