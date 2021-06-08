210806-N-EV910-028 PEARL HARBOR (Aug. 6, 2021) Capt. Albert Hornyak is piped ashore assuming command of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor during a change of command ceremony on historic Kilo Pier onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Hornyak assumed command from Capt. Trent Kalp. (U.S. Navy photo by Shannon R. Haney/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 21:58
|Photo ID:
|6799489
|VIRIN:
|210806-N-EV910-028
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Shannon Haney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Holds Change of Command Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT