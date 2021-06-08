NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Holds Change of Command Ceremony

210806-N-EV910-019 PEARL HARBOR (Aug. 6, 2021) Capt. Albert Hornyak, center, salutes Rear Adm. Dion English, left, as he assumes command of NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor from Capt. Trent Kalp, right, during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. (U.S. Navy photo by Shannon R. Haney/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 21:58
|Photo ID:
|6799487
|VIRIN:
|210806-N-EV910-019
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
