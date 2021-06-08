210806-N-EV910-026 PEARL HARBOR (Aug. 6, 2021) Capt. Trent Kalp is piped ashore during Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor’s change of command ceremony on historic Kilo Pier onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Kalp relinquished command to Capt. Albert Hornyak. (U.S. Navy photo by Shannon R. Haney/Released)
NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Holds Change of Command Ceremony
