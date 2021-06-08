Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2021

    Photo by Shannon Haney 

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor

    210806-N-EV910-026 PEARL HARBOR (Aug. 6, 2021) Capt. Trent Kalp is piped ashore during Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor’s change of command ceremony on historic Kilo Pier onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Kalp relinquished command to Capt. Albert Hornyak. (U.S. Navy photo by Shannon R. Haney/Released)

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Shannon Haney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

