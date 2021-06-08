NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor held a time-honored change of command ceremony on historic Kilo Pier onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Aug. 6.



Melodies orchestrated by the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band swept across the pier as guests and dignitaries arrived to celebrate the two-year tour of outgoing Commanding Officer Capt. Trent Kalp, and welcomed aboard incoming Commanding Officer Capt. Albert Hornyak.



Rich Naval heritage prominently carried the ceremony along with the sound of the ship's bell being struck to honor high-ranking dignitaries, and the ceremonial call of the boatswain's pipe representing the rendering of honors as the official party arrived.



Rear Adm. Dion English, director, logistics, fleet supply and ordnance, U.S. Pacific Fleet shared remarks as the presiding officer.



“We have a very deliberate process to select our best and brightest to serve in key leadership roles,” said English. “As commanding officer of NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor, Capt. Trent Kalp performed his duties with unequaled professionalism, devotion to his job and to his people, an extraordinary determination while, accumulating an outstanding record of achievement.



English continued by highlighting Kalp’s top achievements from 2019-2021:



• Providing logistics services to 20 mission partners

• Facilitating 23 large-scale joint exercises throughout the Indo-Pacific

• Overseeing the award of a $1 billion Pacific Missile Range Facility contact

• Leading a multimedia communications campaign to inform and educate key stakeholders about command capabilities



Kalp approached the podium and delivered remarks recognizing the team, reflecting on his tour and welcoming Hornyak.



“Change of command is bittersweet, this team has been my extended ‘ohana [family] for the past two years,” said Kalp. “It is not easy to turn it over to someone else. When I found out Capt. Albert Hornyak was to be my relief, I was overjoyed. He is not only a friend, he is a phenomenal Naval officer and an accomplished Supply Corps officer with solid reputation. Capt. Hornyak is bringing enthusiasm, excitement and vision to NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor.”



Kalp ended his remarks by reading his orders. Then faced Hornyak and said, "I am ready to be relieved." Hornyak replied, "I relieve you." In return, Kalp said, "I stand relieved!"



With the exchange of salutes and handshakes, Hornyak reported for duty as commanding officer of NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor.



After assuming command, Hornyak thanked English and Kalp then discussed his commitment to the NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor mission and its personnel during his remarks.



"I count today among the biggest moments of my life. I am honored to serve as the commanding officer of NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor, the Navy’s premier logistics command. I am grateful and humbled by this opportunity to lead, be led by, and server the men and women of NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor. I consider this one of the biggest moments because it offers me the change to carry on the legacy of those who have come before me and to serve with some of the finest individuals in the fleet.



“To the Airman, Sailors and civilians of NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor, I am humbled to be able to join your ranks and be part of such an incredible organization. Your history is truly one which was forged in fire. You honor your history every day and remain committed to winning in all circumstances. You have earned this distinction by being a disciplined team of inspiring leaders, tenacious fighters who are masters of their trade. It is an honor and privilege to join the NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor team,” said Hornyak.



NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. NAVSUP and the Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.

