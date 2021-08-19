Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warriors host Texas senator [Image 6 of 6]

    Warriors host Texas senator

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Capt. Jessica Gross 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    (center) Texas Senator Ted Cruz participates in the 301st Fighter Wing leadership conversation at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on August 19, 2021. The topics discussed co subjects to include achievements accomplished in the midst of COVID-19, multiple deployments completed, and F-16 operations leading into the wing's F-35A transition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Jessica Gross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 18:45
    Photo ID: 6799312
    VIRIN: 210819-F-XX868-009
    Resolution: 960x720
    Size: 83.68 KB
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warriors host Texas senator [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Jessica Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRC

    301 FW

    Reserve Citizen Airmen

    ReserveReady

    Texas Senator Cruz

