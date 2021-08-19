Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warriors host Texas senator

    Warriors host Texas senator

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Capt. Jessica Gross 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    (right) Texas Senator Ted Cruz meets 301st Fighter Wing leadership at the 301 FW hangar prior to his tour at with the wing at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on August 19, 2021. The 301 FW falls under 10 AF and will become the Air Force Reserve Command's first ever F-35A unit. The wing will transition from the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the newest fifth-generation fighter looking to receive its first jet in 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Jessica Gross)

    This work, Warriors host Texas senator [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Jessica Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

