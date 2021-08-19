(right) Texas Senator Ted Cruz meets 301st Fighter Wing leadership at the 301 FW hangar prior to his tour at with the wing at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on August 19, 2021. The 301 FW falls under 10 AF and will become the Air Force Reserve Command's first ever F-35A unit. The wing will transition from the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the newest fifth-generation fighter looking to receive its first jet in 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Jessica Gross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 18:45 Photo ID: 6799311 VIRIN: 210819-F-XX868-005 Resolution: 960x558 Size: 72.11 KB Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warriors host Texas senator [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Jessica Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.