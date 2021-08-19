(left) Col. Dean Sniegowski 10th Air Force vice commander welcomes Texas Senator Ted Cruz to the 301st Fighter Wing hangar at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on August 19, 2021. The 301 FW falls under 10 AF, the Reserve numbered Air Force command who overseas the most dynamic mission set to include fighters, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, space and cyber operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeremy Roman)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 18:45
|Photo ID:
|6799305
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-RJ363-001
|Resolution:
|2766x1965
|Size:
|635 KB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warriors host Texas senator [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Jeremy Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
