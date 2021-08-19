Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warriors host Texas senator

    Warriors host Texas senator

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeremy Roman 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    (right) Col. Allen Duckworth 301st Fighter Wing commander introduces Texas Senator Ted Cruz to four deserving Airmen during the senator's visit to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on August 19, 2021. These outstanding Airmen represented the various units who help the 301 FW accomplish its daily mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeremy Roman)

