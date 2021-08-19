Warriors host Texas senator

(right) Col. Allen Duckworth 301st Fighter Wing commander speaks with Texas Senator Ted Cruz during the senator's visit to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on August 19, 2021. The 301 FW mission is to train and deploy and combat-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeremy Roman)

