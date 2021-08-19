(center) Texas Senator Ted Cruz participates in the 301st Fighter Wing leadership conversation at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on August 19, 2021. The topics discussed co subjects to include achievements accomplished in the midst of COVID-19, multiple deployments completed, and F-16 operations leading into the wing's F-35A transition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeremy Roman)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 18:45
|Photo ID:
|6799310
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-RJ363-024
|Resolution:
|4480x2987
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warriors host Texas senator [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Jeremy Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
