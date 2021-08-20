U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lancer Hardy, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band percussionist, takes a photo with children from the local community at Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2021. The USAFE Band rehearsed with the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine and the British Army Band Colchester in preparation for a multinational performance during the Ukraine Independence Day parade on Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 02:41
|Photo ID:
|6798027
|VIRIN:
|210820-F-ZB805-0777
|Resolution:
|4094x2924
|Size:
|4.83 MB
|Location:
|KYIV, UA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE Band engages with Kyiv community [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
