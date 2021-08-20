U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lancer Hardy, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band percussionist, takes a photo with children from the local community at Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2021. The USAFE Band rehearsed with the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine and the British Army Band Colchester in preparation for a multinational performance during the Ukraine Independence Day parade on Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 02:41 Photo ID: 6798027 VIRIN: 210820-F-ZB805-0777 Resolution: 4094x2924 Size: 4.83 MB Location: KYIV, UA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE Band engages with Kyiv community [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.