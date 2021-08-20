Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE Band engages with Kyiv community [Image 4 of 9]

    USAFE Band engages with Kyiv community

    KYIV, UKRAINE

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Erickson, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band drum major, takes a photo with a local military member at Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2021. Independence Day is a major holiday for Ukraine, and the USAFE Band proudly celebrates 30 years of independence with the Ukrainian community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 02:41
    Photo ID: 6798022
    VIRIN: 210820-F-ZB805-0352
    Resolution: 4377x2918
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: KYIV, UA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE Band engages with Kyiv community [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE Band engages with Kyiv community
    USAFE Band engages with Kyiv community
    USAFE Band engages with Kyiv community
    USAFE Band engages with Kyiv community
    USAFE Band engages with Kyiv community
    USAFE Band engages with Kyiv community
    USAFE Band engages with Kyiv community
    USAFE Band engages with Kyiv community
    USAFE Band engages with Kyiv community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE Band
    Ukraine
    Ukraine Independence Day
    Partnership Strong
    SlavaUkraini
    Ukraine30

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT