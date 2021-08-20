USAFE Band engages with Kyiv community

A local military member talks to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cristina M. Moore Urrutia, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band commander, after a marching rehearsal at Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2021. Independence Day is a major holiday for Ukraine, and the USAFE Band proudly celebrates 30 years of independence with the Ukrainian community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

