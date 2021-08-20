USAFE Band engages with Kyiv community

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cristina M. Moore Urrutia (middle), U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band commander, takes a selfie with local military members at Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2021. The USAFE Band rehearsed with the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine and the British Army Band Colchester in preparation for a multinational performance during the Ukraine Independence Day parade on Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

