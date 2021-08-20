U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Erickson, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band drum major, takes a photo with a local community member at Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2021. Independence Day is a major holiday for Ukraine, and the USAFE Band proudly celebrates 30 years of independence with the Ukrainian community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 02:41
|Photo ID:
|6798020
|VIRIN:
|210820-F-ZB805-0331
|Resolution:
|4373x2915
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|KYIV, UA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE Band engages with Kyiv community [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
