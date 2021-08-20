U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Erickson, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band drum major, takes a photo with a local community member at Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2021. Independence Day is a major holiday for Ukraine, and the USAFE Band proudly celebrates 30 years of independence with the Ukrainian community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 02:41 Photo ID: 6798020 VIRIN: 210820-F-ZB805-0331 Resolution: 4373x2915 Size: 4.56 MB Location: KYIV, UA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE Band engages with Kyiv community [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.