USAFE Band engages with Kyiv community

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Erickson, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band drum major, takes a photo with a local military unit at Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug. 20, 2021. The USAFE Band rehearsed with the National Presidential Orchestra of Ukraine and the British Army Band Colchester in preparation for a multinational performance for the Ukraine Independence Day parade on Aug. 24, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

