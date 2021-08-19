A U.S. Marine with Task Force Resolve, flips a tire during the atlas games at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 19, 2021. Marines of Task Force Resolve were activated to assist MCRD San Diego with the quarantine and restriction of movement protocols following the pandemic. The atlas games are used to boost unit morale and esprit de corps between the different sections. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 13:56
|Photo ID:
|6797458
|VIRIN:
|210819-M-CI314-1089
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
