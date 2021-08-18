U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, compete in a kayak race during the annual atlas games at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 19, 2021. During the race, each team was timed and ranked from fastest to slowest. The atlas games are used to boost unit morale and esprit de corps between the different sections. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 13:56
|Photo ID:
|6797456
|VIRIN:
|210818-M-VX661-875
|Resolution:
|6046x4031
|Size:
|11.51 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Atlas Games [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
