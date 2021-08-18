Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atlas Games [Image 2 of 7]

    Atlas Games

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, attempt to gain control of their kayak during the annual atlas games at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, Aug. 19, 2021. The teams had to work together to remain in control of their kayak in order to avoid flipping over. The atlas games is an annual event used to boost morale and strengthen the bond between Marines and Sailors at MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 13:56
    Photo ID: 6797453
    VIRIN: 210818-M-VX661-753
    Resolution: 5536x3691
    Size: 895.74 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlas Games [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

