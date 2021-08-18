U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, attempt to gain control of their kayak during the annual atlas games at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, Aug. 19, 2021. The teams had to work together to remain in control of their kayak in order to avoid flipping over. The atlas games is an annual event used to boost morale and strengthen the bond between Marines and Sailors at MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

