Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Atlas Games [Image 3 of 7]

    Atlas Games

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, and Task Force Resolve, participate in the annual atlas games at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, Aug. 19, 2021. The games consisted of numerous events including kayaking and tire flips. The Atlas Games is an annual competition between separate sections at MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 13:56
    Photo ID: 6797454
    VIRIN: 210818-M-VX661-793
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.92 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlas Games [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Atlas Games
    Atlas Games
    Atlas Games
    Atlas Games
    Atlas Games
    Atlas Games
    Atlas Games

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT