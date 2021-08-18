U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, and Task Force Resolve, participate in the annual atlas games at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, Aug. 19, 2021. The games consisted of numerous events including kayaking and tire flips. The Atlas Games is an annual competition between separate sections at MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.22.2021 13:56 Photo ID: 6797454 VIRIN: 210818-M-VX661-793 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 15.92 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Atlas Games [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.