U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, compete in a tire flipping competition during the atlas games at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, Aug. 18, 2021. The Marines took turns flipping the tire while competing against other teams. The Atlas Games is an annual competition between separate sections at MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.22.2021 13:56 Photo ID: 6797455 VIRIN: 210819-M-CI314-1068 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.12 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Atlas Games [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.