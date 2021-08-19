Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, and Task Force Resolve, compete against one another during the atlas games at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, Aug. 19, 2021. The Marines took turns as they flipped the tires over fifty yards to the finish line. The atlas games is an annual event which helps build unit cohesion and morale throughout MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. William Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 13:56
|Photo ID:
|6797457
|VIRIN:
|210819-M-CI314-1081
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Atlas Games [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT