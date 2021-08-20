Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACFT [Image 22 of 23]

    ACFT

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Soldiers from 134th BSB, participate in the sprint-drag-carry event of the Army Combat Fitness Test during a diagnostic on Aug. 20, 2021, Camp Ripley, Minnesota. The ACFT is a combat oriented fitness test designed to test a soldier’s combat readiness. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    SDC
    ACFT
    SPrint Drag Carry

