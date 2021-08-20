Soldiers from 134th BSB, participate in the sprint-drag-carry event of the Army Combat Fitness Test during a diagnostic on Aug. 20, 2021, Camp Ripley, Minnesota. The ACFT is a combat oriented fitness test designed to test a soldier’s combat readiness. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 11:37
|Photo ID:
|6795405
|VIRIN:
|210820-Z-DY230-1022
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACFT [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT