2nd Lt Josh Dahl, F Co, 134th BSB Distro Platoon leader, reads the Army Combat Fitness Test instructions, Aug. 20, 2021, at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. The ACFT consists of six events which shape Army readiness to correspond to the high-intensity combat that is seen in deployed environments. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

