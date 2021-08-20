Soldiers with the 134th BSB, perform the hand release pushup during an Army Combat Fitness Test diagnostic on Aug. 20, 2021 at Camp Ripley, Minnesota. The ACFT consists of six events which shape Army readiness to correspond to the high-intensity combat that is seen in deployed environments. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 11:36 Photo ID: 6795397 VIRIN: 210820-Z-DY230-1014 Resolution: 4458x2972 Size: 3.24 MB Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACFT [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.